"Weird Al" Yankovic - The Strings Attached Tour 2019

“Weird Al” Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history, earning four Grammys and fifteen career nominations. He is best known for his hilariously irreverent parodies of hit songs, including “Eat It,” “Like A Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Amish Paradise,” “White & Nerdy,” and “Tacky." Yankovic’s 14th studio album Mandatory Fun (2014) made headlines when it became the first comedy album in history to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 Album chart, and the first comedy album to even reach the top of that chart in over 50 years. The single “Word Crimes” debuted in the Billboard Top 40, making Al one of only four artists to have had Top 40 singles in each of the last four decades (the other three being Michael Jackson, Madonna and U2). He recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

For his 2019 Strings Attached tour, he is back to playing the hits and classics – but this time his band will be supported every night by background singers and an entire symphony orchestra.