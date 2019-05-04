West Station's Derby de Mayo Fiesta
Downtown Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Join us as we shut down Salem Avenue from 4th to 5th streets to combine two of the biggest events of the year - Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby. Tuco's Taqueria, Beamer's 25, Big Lick Brewery and Bick Lick Entertainment will all feature special food and drinks on the street and A Party's Favorite Entertainment will provide tons of games for the kids.....and the adults! Live music all day long featuring The Low, Low Chariot.
