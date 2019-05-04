West Station's Derby de Mayo Fiesta

Join us as we shut down Salem Avenue from 4th to 5th streets to combine two of the biggest events of the year - Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby. Tuco's Taqueria, Beamer's 25, Big Lick Brewery and Bick Lick Entertainment will all feature special food and drinks on the street and A Party's Favorite Entertainment will provide tons of games for the kids.....and the adults! Live music all day long featuring The Low, Low Chariot.