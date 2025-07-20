WHISKEY MYERS "WHAT WE WERE BORN TO DO" TOUR with Josh Meloy and The Droptines

Salem Civic Center -- Sunday, July 20, 2025

Having kicked off 2025 with a sold-out performance at the San Antonio Rodeo in front of 16,000 fans, multi-Platinum band Whiskey Myers add 23 shows this summer with the newly announced What We Were Born To Do Tour. The tour stops at the Salem Civic Center on Sunday night, July 20th.

Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers has played more than 2,500 live shows to ever-increasing crowd sizes since their emergence in 2007. In addition to headlining their own sold-out shows from coast to coast at iconic venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Ryman Auditorium, plus performing at marquee festivals Bonnaroo, Stagecoach, Download and more, the six-piece was also personally selected to open The Rolling Stones’ Chicago stadium show. Their latest self-produced album, Tornillo, available everywhere now via the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records, features the No. 17 most-played Americana song of 2022, “John Wayne,” and follows their fifth studio album, Whiskey Myers, which debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart (No. 3 among new releases). In addition to the excitement of upcoming live dates, Whiskey Myers also thrilled fans with the recent confirmation that a seventh studio is indeed in the works.

Cost: $41.50 | $51.50 | $71.50 | $91.50

Preferred Parking - $10.00

Click here for tickets.