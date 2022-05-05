FROM THE HIT SHOW “YELLOWSTONE” TO SALEM- WHISKEY MYERS IS COMING TO SALEM, VA

SALEM CIVIC CENTER – MAY 5, 2022

Country rockers, Whiskey Myers, are hitting the road this month and will travel up and down the eastern U.S. for 21 concert dates. They will bring their rowdy and raucous show to the Salem Civic Center on May 5th with their fellow Yellowstone alumnus, Shane Smith & The Saints and Goodbye June.

The East Texas country rockers spent 21 days hunkered down at the iconic Sonic Ranch studio, located just a stone’s throw from the Mexican border in a little town called… Tornillo. And the name of the album was born. Set for release on July 29th, Tornillo marks the sixth album of Whiskey Myers’ career, and yet somehow, it seems like they’ve only just begun to really hit their stride.

And while this new album is still loyal to the signature Whiskey Myers sound, they also pushed their sound further than ever before citing influences that include Nirvana, Waylon Jennings, the Gospel stylings of the McCrary Sisters. Not to mention, the fellas brought some horns into the studio this time around.

Each one of the releases from Whiskey Myers has been bigger and bigger — following their break-out third album, 2014’s Early Morning Shakes, their most recent record, Mud, climbed to No. 4 on Billboard’s country charts in 2016. And that was before the group was featured in Kevin Costner’s TV series Yellowstone in 2018 (not just on the soundtrack, but on screen, performing in a bar), which propelled the band’s entire catalogue into the Top 10 of the iTunes country charts.

WHISKEY MYERS w/ SHANE SMITH & THE SAINTS AND GOODBYE JUNE

Thursday, May 5th, 2022 @ 7:00 pm

TICKETS: $34.50, $44.50, $54.50 & $89.50

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and online anytime at www.ticketmaster.com.