Whitetop Maple Festival

Enjoy a Pancake Breakfast with genuine maple syrup, tapped fresh from the highest peaks in Virginia.

Arts & Crafts Vendors and festival details will be available at Mt. Rogers School throughout the day.

At the Mt. Rogers Fire Hall in Whitetop, VA enjoy music, food and more maple syrup fun.

Demonstrations of how maple syrup is made including; maple syrup making, maple tapping tours and syrup processing on Old Park Rd, at the Sugar House or in the maple forest. Check in at the Firehouse for more information on directions.

This event is a fundraiser for Mount Rogers Fire and Rescue. Mount Rogers Volunteer Fire Dept. and Rescue Squad provides Fire and Emergency Medical Services for the communities of Whitetop, Greencove and Konnarock.