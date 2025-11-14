Who-ville Holiday Market Craft & Vendor Show

× Expand Facebook Savvy Events

Bring your whole family for lots of family fun while starting your Holiday Shopping with local Vendors and Crafters! We encourage you to shop the local stores in the Downtown District and maybe grab dinner at one of the fabulous restaurants!

This is a toy drive event for Roanoke ToysforTots and Roanoke Gri-NCH!

Collection boxes for NEW UNWRAPPED toys will be available and cash donations will also be accepted during our event!

The Roanoke Gri-NCH will be on site taking pics with your family so bring your camera to grab that special photo!