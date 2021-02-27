Whodunnit! – Mystery Themed Virtual Trivia

to

Roanoke Valley Roanoke, Virginia

Join Jump into Mystery on 2/27/21 at 8pm EST for a night filled with mystery themed trivia! This event will last approximately 1.5 hours and everyone purchasing a ticket will need access to Zoom to play. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. We will email you the Zoom link, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. The purchase of one ticket entitles you to play with others from your household as a team from ONE SCREEN ONLY. If playing from multiple screens, you MUST PURCHASE MULTIPLE TICKETS.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/whodunnit-mystery-trivia

Info

Roanoke Valley Roanoke, Virginia
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation, This & That
540-293-8784
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Whodunnit! – Mystery Themed Virtual Trivia - 2021-02-27 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Whodunnit! – Mystery Themed Virtual Trivia - 2021-02-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Whodunnit! – Mystery Themed Virtual Trivia - 2021-02-27 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Whodunnit! – Mystery Themed Virtual Trivia - 2021-02-27 20:00:00 ical