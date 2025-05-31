Wickets & Wine

Play croquet on great lawn at Mountain View. Enjoy box lunch and wine with friends. Fundraiser by Friends of Mountain View Inc. And Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation. Proceeds to benefit restoration of historic Mountain View (Fishburn Mansion) and grounds. $50. Register at https://www.playroanoke.com/activity/2025-wickets-and-wine-preservation-event-at-the-fishburn-mansion/

