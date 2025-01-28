Wild Pink with Lamplight & Ranger Maid

× Expand The Spot on Kirk WildPink_US_Admat.psd - 1

Wild Pink, the New York-bred project of John Ross builds worlds inhabited by ghosts and angels and aliens, inciting a strange and lovely daze as the backdrop shifts from the mundane (subdivisions, highways, hotel parking lots) to the extraordinary (deserts, battlefields, the moon). But within its vast imagination lies a potent truth-telling on the part of singer/guitarist John Ross who’s lyrics lay out potent stories that paint with broad brush strokes.

2021’s A Billion Little Lights—a critically acclaimed effort praised by the likes of Pitchfork, NPR, Vulture, and Stereogum, who named it “one of the prettiest rock records of the past decade”— and who has collaborated with J Mascis, Julien Baker, Ryley Walker, Yasmin Williams, Samantha Crain and more on the latest album ILYSM. Not to mention appearances on CBS This Morning, KEXP and Stereogum sessions and many more accolades to name during Wild Pink’s impressive rise over the years.

Now signing with Fire Talk, Wild Pink yet again peels open a new chapter of their ever evolving career, digging into a more realized and full indie rock sound with the force and precision of a seasoned veteran ready to take the leap and step into the spotlight getting their long deserved and well earned due.

Local support: Lamplight & Ranger Maid

Tuesday, January 28th, 2024

Doors 7:30pm | Starts 8:00pm

$12 Advance | $15 Day of Show