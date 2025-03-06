× Expand Courtesy of The Spot on Kirk

Doug and Telisha Williams, partners in love and music, have spent the last 20 years building their careers as the Nashville-based, country-folk band Wild Ponies. They’ve released five albums, hosted the long-running Wild Ponies Happy Hour radio show on WSM, led nine annual distillery tour Trail Rides for fans and friends, and garnered devoted musical audiences all over the world. Their live shows, which have often totaled into the hundreds per year, are notoriously personal. Whether it’s Doug and Telisha with their acoustic guitar and upright bass, respectively, or a full rock ‘n’ roll outfit with drums and electric guitar, everyone is welcome at a Wild Ponies show and in their community.

Over the last decade, though, Doug and Telisha have also built the life they’ve always wanted — one they're wildly proud of and ready to share with the world. Their new album, Dreamers, is Wild Ponies’ most ambitious record yet. These 11 songs explore what exists beyond the traditional nuclear family. Sometimes these topics are abundantly apparent in song, while others are more subtle and metaphorical. Regardless, they all represent where Wild Ponies’ dreams are now manifested in music, captured on record in musical gallops and emotional wallops. By growing both their nuclear family and wider community, especially in LGBTQIA+ spaces, Doug and Telisha have come to the realization that time may be finite, but love is infinite.

https://www.wildponies.net

Thursday, March 6th, 2024

Doors 7:00 PM | Starts 7:30 PM

$15 Advance | $20 Day of Show