wild Up "Future Folk"

“...a raucous, grungy, irresistibly exuberant...funloving, exceptionally virtuosic family.” —The New York Times

Together with wild Up, explore the music of ancient India, modern California, and post-war New York that embraces a theme of innovation and acknowledges we are all standing on the shoulders of our ancestors. You will join the orchestra as members of a congregation in a devotional that preaches a joyous path to the future of American Utopianism.

wild Up is the ultimately flexible, go anywhere, play anything modern music collective led by Christopher Rountree, artistic director and conductor. Their programs reflect the emerging cultural leadership of a generation. Lines are blurred, rules are broken, concerts become events, and events become enduring memories. In a single engagement, wild Up creates a theatrical and musical context where the greatest musicians on the scene today become an orchestra that celebrates tradition while reshaping it. In a single evening the audience may celebrate Erick Satie, Ted Hearne, John Lennon, Alexander Scriabin, Chris Cerrone, the Velvet Underground, Steve Reich, Andrew McIntosh, Jen Hill, Nina C. Young, and on and on and on…

An experimental classical ensemble and a flexible band of Los Angeles musicians, wild Up is committed to creating visceral, thought-provoking happenings and unites around the belief that no music is off limits, and that a concert space should be as moving as the music heard in it: small, powerful, and unlike anything else. The group’s projects are meant to bring people together, defy convention, and address the need for heart-wrenching, mind-bending experiences.