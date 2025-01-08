Wild World of Animals Live

Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Get ready for an adventure with the Wild World of Animals Show, a thrilling show featuring 13 diverse animals, from reptiles to birds to mammals, highlighting the importance of all creatures. With a fast-paced blend of fun and facts, this performance promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

Tickets:

  • Bronze: $15
  • Silver: $20
  • Gold: $25
  • Platinum: $30
  • $10 TICKETS FOR CHILDREN
  • MUST CALL BOX OFFICE TO PURCHASE CHILDREN'S TICKETS: 540.345.2550

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.

Info

Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
540-345-2550
Google Calendar - Wild World of Animals Live - 2025-01-08 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wild World of Animals Live - 2025-01-08 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wild World of Animals Live - 2025-01-08 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wild World of Animals Live - 2025-01-08 18:30:00 ical