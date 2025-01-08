Wild World of Animals Live
Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Jefferson Center
Get ready for an adventure with the Wild World of Animals Show, a thrilling show featuring 13 diverse animals, from reptiles to birds to mammals, highlighting the importance of all creatures. With a fast-paced blend of fun and facts, this performance promises to captivate audiences of all ages.
Tickets:
- Bronze: $15
- Silver: $20
- Gold: $25
- Platinum: $30
- $10 TICKETS FOR CHILDREN
- MUST CALL BOX OFFICE TO PURCHASE CHILDREN'S TICKETS: 540.345.2550
*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family