Wild World of Animals Live

Get ready for an adventure with the Wild World of Animals Show, a thrilling show featuring 13 diverse animals, from reptiles to birds to mammals, highlighting the importance of all creatures. With a fast-paced blend of fun and facts, this performance promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

Tickets:

Bronze: $15

Silver: $20

Gold: $25

Platinum: $30

$10 TICKETS FOR CHILDREN

MUST CALL BOX OFFICE TO PURCHASE CHILDREN'S TICKETS: 540.345.2550

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.