WILLI CARLISLE is a poet and a folk singer for the people, but his extraordinary gift for turning a phrase isn't about high falutin' pontificatin'; it's about looking out for one another and connecting through our shared human condition. Born and raised on the Midwestern plains, Carlisle is a product of the punk to folk music pipeline that's long fueled frustrated young men looking to resist. After falling for the rich ballads and tunes of the Ozarks, where he now lives, he began examining the full spectrum of American musical history. This insatiable stylistic diversity is obvious in his wildly raucous live performances, where songs range from sardonic trucker-ballads like "Vanlife" to the heartbreaking queer waltz "Life on the Fence," to an existential talkin' blues about a panic attack in Walmart's aisle five. With guitar, fiddle, button-box, banjo, harmonicas, rhythm-bones, and Willi's booming baritone, this is bonafide populist folk music in the tradition of cowboys, frontier fiddlers, and tall-tale tellers. Carlisle recognizes that the only thing holding us back from greatness is each other. With a quick wit and big sing-alongs, these folksongs bring us a step closer to breaking down our divides.

"Willi Carlisle is an absolute force of nature. From the moment he walks on stage you can't take your eyes off of him and the minute he opens his mouth you can't help but hang on every word. Even if the songs weren't there, the showmanship alone would be worth the price of admission, but the scary part is the songs are just as good as the stories." -- BJ Barham

"Willi Carlisle speaks his truth" -NPR Music

"Willi Carlisle is just the kind of artist that Americana music needs" -Paste Magazine

"Willi Carlisle's latest is good for what ails ya, whatever ails ya." -Arkansas Times

"Willi Carlisle is like few things you will experience in music. His songs are strongly literary with rich characters, and his delivery is deeply compelling. And whether he gets you to laughing, crying, feeling unsettled, or infinitely satisfied, Carlisle always leaves a lasting impression." -Saving Country Music

https://www.willicarlisle.com/

Friday, July 14th, 2023

Doors 7:30 PM | Starts 8:00 PM

$15 Advance | $20 Day of Show