William Shatner & Wrath of Khan
to
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Courtesy: Mills Entertainment
William Shatner brings Wrath of Khan to Berglund Center April 16
Hollywood legend William Shatner brings the classic film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan to the Berglund Center on Thursday, April 16. William Shatner, the original Captain James T. Kirk, will be live on stage following a screening of the iconic Star Trek film to share fascinating and humorous behind-the-scenes stories from his decades-long career as an actor, producer, director, writer and –most recently– space-traveler. Fans will also have a chance to submit questions for Mr. Shatner to answer during a moderated Q&A after the screening.
WILLIAM SHATNER - WRATH OF KHAN TOUR
BERGLUND CENTER
THURSDAY, APRIL 16
Doors 6:30 Show 7:30pm
All Ages
Tickets and info: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0100639DC84DCF94
Venue: 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, 24016
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=oJ7BZ30CAoc
Film clip: youtube.com/watch?v=v4srq5hi0XA