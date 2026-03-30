× Expand Courtesy: Mills Entertainment William Shatner brings Wrath of Khan to Berglund Center April 16

Hollywood legend William Shatner brings the classic film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan to the Berglund Center on Thursday, April 16. William Shatner, the original Captain James T. Kirk, will be live on stage following a screening of the iconic Star Trek film to share fascinating and humorous behind-the-scenes stories from his decades-long career as an actor, producer, director, writer and –most recently– space-traveler. Fans will also have a chance to submit questions for Mr. Shatner to answer during a moderated Q&A after the screening.

WILLIAM SHATNER - WRATH OF KHAN TOUR

BERGLUND CENTER

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

Doors 6:30 Show 7:30pm

All Ages

Tickets and info: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0100639DC84DCF94

Venue: 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, 24016

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=oJ7BZ30CAoc

Film clip: youtube.com/watch?v=v4srq5hi0XA