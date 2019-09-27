Willie DE Band / Appalachian Soul

Willie DE Band and Appalachian Soul both return to bring you a great double-bill at The Spot on Kirk!

‍Willie DE is a guitarist and singer-songwriter based in Central Virginia. He blends blues, jazz, and rock (mostly rock!) to create a fresh, original sound. Willie's innovative music and his superb musicianship shine through all the songs of the Willie DE Band. The Band’s sound highlights virtuoso violin that sharpens the songs, deep bass, and punchy drum grooves. Willie has toured extensively as a solo-artist and shared the stage with such top-flight musicians as the North Mississippi All-stars, David Olney, and The Hackensaw Boys. Willie’s new release, “Runaway Child,” his third record, blends his new rock powers with his long-time love for blues and jazz. “Runaway Child” will be released on September 20!

www.williede.com