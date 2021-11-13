Wilson Plays Mozart

Acclaimed by the Baltimore Sun as “one of the biggest pianistic talents to have emerged in this country in the last 25 years” pianist Terrence Wilson has appeared as soloist with the symphonies all over the United States. Having received numerous awards and prizes, including the SONY ES Award for Musical Excellence, an Avery Fisher Career Grant, and the Juilliard Petschek Award. He has also been featured on several radio and television broadcasts, including NPR’s “Performance Today,” WQXR radio in New York, and programs on the BRAVO Network, the Arts & Entertainment Network, public television, and as a guest on late night network television, we cannot wait to share the stage with pianist Terrence Wilson.

Terrence Wilson, piano

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

Mozart: Symphony No. 41, Jupiter

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24

Soon Hee Newbold: Perseus