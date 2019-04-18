Winds of the Blue Ridge

Mill Mountain Theatre 1 Market Square SE, City of Roanoke, Virginia

Winds of the Blue Ridge holds a wide variety of musicians from Salem, Roanoke, Blacksburg, Bedford, Lynchburg, and surrounding areas.  Musicians are invited to join the group based on outstanding musicianship, experience, and passion for music.  Come to one of our concerts and see why we are quickly gaining popularity as one of Virginia's finest wind ensembles!

Mill Mountain Theatre 1 Market Square SE, City of Roanoke, Virginia
540.342.5740
