Wine + Dine

Enjoy the best view of downtown Roanoke from the Top of the Taubman with a uniquely curated dining experience. The evening will begin with a guided tour of the galleries, followed by a sparkling reception with live music. Featuring the culinary creations of Blue Ridge Catering's Owner Mark Baldwin, along with tasting notes provided by a professional sommelier from Blue Ridge Beverage.

Last year's four-course menu featured:

Amuse-bouche:

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Open Faced Buttermilk Biscuit, Spicy VA Honey & Bourbon Smoked Sea Salt

Course 1:

Roasted Parsnip Soup with Black Garlic Seared Scallop, Cornbread Croutons, Chive Crème Fraiche

paired with Sokol Blosser Pinot Gris

Course 2:

Duck Confit with Hand-Made Butternut Squash Gnocchi, Spinach and Shitake Mushroom, Foggy Ridge Cider Gastrique, Shaved Manchego Cheese

paired with Catania Ribera del Duero

Course 3:

Braised Beef Short Rib with Red Wine Demi-Glace, Topped with Crispy Sunchokes, Parmesan Polenta and Broccolini with Shallot Butter

paired with St. Supery Cabernet

Course 4:

Trio of Desserts:

Chocolate Crème Brulée;

Lemon Bar, Blackberry Coulis, Fresh Blackberries;

Petite Strawberry Shortcake, Chantilly Cream, Grand Marnier Macerated Strawberries

paired with Ferrari Carano Eldorado Gold

Dress: Jacket recommended but not required.