Wine + Dine
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
ages 21+
Enjoy the best view of downtown Roanoke from the Top of the Taubman with a uniquely curated dining experience. The evening will begin with a guided tour of the galleries, followed by a sparkling reception with live music. Featuring the culinary creations of Blue Ridge Catering's Owner Mark Baldwin, along with tasting notes provided by a professional sommelier from Blue Ridge Beverage.
Last year's four-course menu featured:
Amuse-bouche:
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Open Faced Buttermilk Biscuit, Spicy VA Honey & Bourbon Smoked Sea Salt
Course 1:
Roasted Parsnip Soup with Black Garlic Seared Scallop, Cornbread Croutons, Chive Crème Fraiche
paired with Sokol Blosser Pinot Gris
Course 2:
Duck Confit with Hand-Made Butternut Squash Gnocchi, Spinach and Shitake Mushroom, Foggy Ridge Cider Gastrique, Shaved Manchego Cheese
paired with Catania Ribera del Duero
Course 3:
Braised Beef Short Rib with Red Wine Demi-Glace, Topped with Crispy Sunchokes, Parmesan Polenta and Broccolini with Shallot Butter
paired with St. Supery Cabernet
Course 4:
Trio of Desserts:
Chocolate Crème Brulée;
Lemon Bar, Blackberry Coulis, Fresh Blackberries;
Petite Strawberry Shortcake, Chantilly Cream, Grand Marnier Macerated Strawberries
paired with Ferrari Carano Eldorado Gold
Dress: Jacket recommended but not required.