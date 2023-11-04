× Expand Sinkland Farms

This November weekend will be the closing weekend of the 2023 Pumpkin Fest and will also highlight our corn maze, hayrides, kids zone, animal barn, live music, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, and face painting among other attractions. New this year in the Kids Zone is a 150 foot Super Mega Ride-n-Slide, a Jump Pad, and a Spider Climber.

Admission for our first wine festival is $25. Designated drivers, nondrinkers, and children admission is $15. Children ages 3 and under are free.

The cost for wineries to register is only $50 each weekend day or $100 for both Saturday and Sunday.

Please register by September 30th to join us for a fun-filled weekend. This event will be rain or shine. We will set up in our event barn in case of inclement weather.