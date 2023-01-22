× Expand Let's Party Creatively and Virginia Museum of Transportation Plant party - 1 Wine and Plant Party with Let's Party Creatively!

Come make a planter and sip wine with us! It's a lovely way to spend a Sunday afternoon with your friends or family. Included in the ticket price are two drink tickets, appetizers, a build-your-own planter with three plants per person, and of course museum admission to explore! Pre-purchase tickets online or at the door the day of.