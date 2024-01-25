× Expand Hollins University Theatre. Created on Canva. Winter Festival Facebook Event Photos - 2 Chrysalis – a memory play

January 25 - 27 at 7:30 pm; January 28 at 2:00 pm

Chrysalis, written by Gwyneth Strope and directed by Michael Mansfield.

This show runs approximately 90 minutes and will be performed without an intermission.

Go on, child. You may break, consumed, but you will come out transformed.

Faced with a pregnancy scare, Mirage chooses to enter an illusive mind space and confront her own fragmented memories of childhood head-on. Along the way she comes face to face with her memories and the past versions of herself that she had shed many years before. Dealing with the aftermath of childhood trauma, this piece illuminates the process of healing from the past and breaking the cycle.

This production is part of the Winter Festival of New Works, a collaboration between Hollins University Theatre and Mill Mountain Theatre. Chrysalis is one of two new plays by playwrights from Hollins' award-winning MFA playwriting program! Featuring a team of undergraduate interns from Hollins as well as a group of fabulous guest artists, this memory play is a labor of love.

You can purchase tickets for $10 by going to https://our.show/winterfestival24

Contact the Hollins Theatre box office at stropegm1@hollins.edu or (540) 362-6517 with any questions.

We hope to see you there!