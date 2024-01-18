× Expand Hollins University Theatre. Created on Canva. Winter Festival Facebook Event Photos - 1 Randi & Roxanne – a new romantic comedy

January 18 - 20 at 7:30 pm; January 21 at 2:00 pm

Randi & Roxanne, written by Rachel Graf Evans and directed by Sophia Menconi

This show runs approximately two hours with one ten-minute intermission.

How do you know what you really want? And how do you know what’s best for you?

Randi Beaudelaire, junior year transfer and secret poet, has a major inconvenience: she’s totally in love with her best friend Roxanne and can’t seem to stop writing sappy poetry about it. So when Kristy, the new star of the softball team, asks Randi for help on how to woo Roxanne, what’s she supposed to do? Tell the truth? A queer romantic comedy about secrets, sonnets, and softball.

This production is part of the Winter Festival of New Works, a collaboration between Hollins University Theatre and Mill Mountain Theatre. Randi & Roxanne is one of two new plays by playwrights from Hollins' award-winning MFA playwriting program! Featuring a full cast of undergraduate interns from Hollins, this softball and poetry-centered play is a must-see.

You can purchase tickets for $10 by going to https://our.show/winterfestival24

Contact the Hollins Theatre box office at stropegm1@hollins.edu or (540) 362-6517 with any questions.

We hope to see you there!