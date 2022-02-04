Winterfest Beach Bash

to

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

The City of Salem Parks and Recreation Department is all set to present the 15th annual Winterfest Beach Bash. The popular group “The Band of Oz” will be in town to provide a little summertime fun. Tickets will go on sale Monday, December 13th at the Parks & Recreation Main Office (620 Florida Street).

Date: Friday Feb 4th, 2022

Time: Doors open at 6:00 p.m. (band performs from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m.)

Where: Salem Civic Center

Cost: $10.00 Advance Ticket/ $12.00 Day Of

Table of 8 for $80.00

Band: Band of Oz

Theme: Surfs Up

Charity: Proceeds from the event will benefit the Penguin Club's community service projects

Food: Concessions will be open, beer and wine will be for sale from P.A. Short

Sponsored by: P.A. Short

Info

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Food & Drink
540-375-3057
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Winterfest Beach Bash - 2022-02-04 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winterfest Beach Bash - 2022-02-04 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winterfest Beach Bash - 2022-02-04 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winterfest Beach Bash - 2022-02-04 18:00:00 ical