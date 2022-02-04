× Expand Band of Oz Band of Oz

The City of Salem Parks and Recreation Department is all set to present the 15th annual Winterfest Beach Bash. The popular group “The Band of Oz” will be in town to provide a little summertime fun. Tickets will go on sale Monday, December 13th at the Parks & Recreation Main Office (620 Florida Street).

Date: Friday Feb 4th, 2022

Time: Doors open at 6:00 p.m. (band performs from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m.)

Where: Salem Civic Center

Cost: $10.00 Advance Ticket/ $12.00 Day Of

Table of 8 for $80.00

Band: Band of Oz

Theme: Surfs Up

Charity: Proceeds from the event will benefit the Penguin Club's community service projects

Food: Concessions will be open, beer and wine will be for sale from P.A. Short

Sponsored by: P.A. Short