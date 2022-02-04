Winterfest Beach Bash
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Band of Oz
The City of Salem Parks and Recreation Department is all set to present the 15th annual Winterfest Beach Bash. The popular group “The Band of Oz” will be in town to provide a little summertime fun. Tickets will go on sale Monday, December 13th at the Parks & Recreation Main Office (620 Florida Street).
Date: Friday Feb 4th, 2022
Time: Doors open at 6:00 p.m. (band performs from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m.)
Where: Salem Civic Center
Cost: $10.00 Advance Ticket/ $12.00 Day Of
Table of 8 for $80.00
Theme: Surfs Up
Charity: Proceeds from the event will benefit the Penguin Club's community service projects
Food: Concessions will be open, beer and wine will be for sale from P.A. Short
Sponsored by: P.A. Short