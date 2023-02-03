× Expand https://bandofoz.com/promos Band of Oz

The City of Salem Parks and Recreation Department is all set to present the annual Winterfest Beach Bash on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The popular group “The Band of Oz” will be in town to help melt away the winter cold with a little summertime fun.

Date: Friday, February 3, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m., Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Salem Civic Center

Theme: Beach

Cost: $10 in advance, $12 at the door, or purchase a table of 8 tickets for $80 - Tickets go on sale Monday, December 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Purchase tickets at the Salem Parks and Recreation Office located at 620 Florida St. or over the phone at 540-375-3057. Hurry! Tickets sell out fast each year!

Sponsored by: InFirst Federal Credit Union

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Penguin Club’s community service projects.

The Band of Oz was formed in 1967 as a part-time band playing fraternity parties and high school proms all over the South. In 1977 the band went on the road full time. Since that time, the band has made an exceptional name for itself throughout the Southeast by playing the top clubs, corporate parties, and getting excellent reviews along the way. For several years the group has been a guest on most of the major beach concerts in the Carolinas, Virginia, and Georgia.

The Band of Oz is one of the most successful groups in the Southeast and continues to get the very best reviews from the top people in the entertainment business. The band now features a full horn section to total a dynamic eight-member group. They still perform well over two-hundred shows per year for corporate events, festivals, concerts, wedding receptions, and many other public and private events.