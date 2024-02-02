× Expand City of Salem Winterfest Beach Bash

The City of Salem Parks and Recreation Department is all set to present the 17th annual Winterfest Beach Bash. The popular group “The Band of Oz” will be in town to provide a little summertime fun. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, December 12th at 8:00 a.m. at the Parks & Recreation Main Office (620 Florida Street).

Date: Friday, Feb. 2, 2024

Time: Doors open at 6:00 p.m. (band performs from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m.)

Where: Salem Civic Center

Cost: $10.00 Advance Ticket/ $12.00 Day Of – Table of 8 for $80.00

Band: Band of Oz

Charity: Proceeds from the event will benefit the Penguin Club's community service projects

Food: Concessions will be open, beer and wine will be for sale from P.A. Short

______________________________________________________

The Band of Oz was formed in 1967 as a part-time band playing fraternity parties and high school proms all over the South. In 1977 the band went on the road full time. Since that time, the band has made an exceptional name for itself throughout the Southeast by playing the top clubs, corporate parties, and getting excellent reviews along the way. For several years the group has been a guest on most of the major beach concerts in the Carolinas, Virginia, and Georgia.

The Band of Oz is one of the most successful groups in the Southeast and continues to get the very best reviews from the top people in the entertainment business. The band now features a full horn section to total a dynamic eight-member group. They still perform well over two-hundred shows per year for corporate events, festivals, concerts, wedding receptions, and many other public and private events.