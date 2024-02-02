× Expand Salem Civic Center

2024 Winterfest Beach Bash Set for February 2 With "The Band of Oz"

Salem’s annual “Winterfest Beach Bash” is coming back in February of 2024 with the legendary “Band of Oz.” The 2024 version of this entertaining indoor beach party will take place on Friday, February 2, at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the group’s appearance are on sale at the Salem Parks & Recreation Department, 620 Florida Street. Admission is $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show or you can purchase a table of eight for just $80. Cash, check or credit card will be accepted between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays from December 12 - February 2. This event is often a complete sell-out, so get your tickets early. For additional ticket information, please contact the Salem Parks and Recreation Department at 540- 375-3057.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and proceeds from the event will benefit the Salem Penguin Club’s community service projects. Coolers and outside food or drinks are not permitted inside the arena for this event.