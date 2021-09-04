Winterfest Beach Bash - In The Summer

× Expand Band of Oz Band of Oz

The City of Salem Parks and Recreation Department, Q99-FM and P.A. Short Distributing are once again gearing-up for the 14th “Winterfest Beach Bash” only this year it is taking place in the summer. COVID-19 restrictions forced the traditional January event to be postponed in 2021, but the wait will be worth it when the “Band of Oz returns to the Salem Civic Center on Saturday, September 4. This year’s Beach Bash will feature a 1920s Great Gatsby theme and attendees are invited to dress the part.

Tickets for the legendary beach band’s appearance at the Salem Civic Center go on sale Monday, July 26, at the Salem Parks & Recreation Department, 620 Florida Street. Admission is $10 in advance and $12 at the door or you can purchase a table of eight for just $80. Cash, check or credit card will be accepted between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or over the phone at 540-375-3057. There are no online sales for this event. This fun-filled show is often a complete sell-out, so be sure to get your tickets early.

No coolers or outside food or drinks are permitted inside the arena. For additional ticket information, please contact the Salem Parks and Recreation Department at 375-3057. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and proceeds from the event will benefit the Penguin Club’s Community Service projects.

The “Band of Oz” was enshrined in the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in 2016 with fellow honorees The Avett Brothers, Kelly Pickler and The Carolina Chocolate Drops. The “Band of Oz” has been playing beach music at packed venues since 1967.