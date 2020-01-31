× Expand Band of Oz Band of Oz

The City of Salem Parks and Recreation Department is all set to present the 13th annual Winterfest Beach Bash. The popular group “The Band of Oz” will be in town to help melt away the winter cold with a little summertime fun.

Date: Friday, January 31, 2020

Time: Doors open at 6:00 p.m. (band performs from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m.)

Where: Salem Civic Center

Cost: $10/advance single ticket, $12/day of single ticket, $75/table of 8

Tickets go on sale Monday, December 16, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Purchase tickets at the Salem Parks and Recreation Office at 620 Florida St. between 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 540-375-3057. Hurry! This event sells out fast each year!

Theme: Mardi Gras

Sponsored by: Q-99, Budweiser

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Penguin Club’s community service projects.