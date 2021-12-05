Winterfest & the Festival of Trees

× Expand Floyd Center for the Arts Winterfest 2021 Poster

December 4 & 5

Saturday 10 - 5 pm & Sunday 11 - 5 pm

Winterfest 2021 is Underway! Shop local, shop handmade, shop FUN! The Floyd Center for the Arts 27th Annual Winterfest Arts & Crafts Festival and the Annual Festival of Trees will be held the first weekend in December.

This year’s event features artisan vendors selling their wares, kids’ holiday-themed art activities, a silent auction featuring trees and wreaths decorated by local businesses and organizations, and our ever-popular Art Cafe; bagged lunches will be available. Admission is FREE and all are welcome to join in the festive family fun!

The first Winterfest was designed as a year-end showcase of local artisanship and creativity, in time for local residents’ holiday shopping, many of whom have a policy of buying locally made handcrafted gifts for friends and family. As we approach our 27th Winterfest, it remains the best opportunity for shoppers to find a wide variety of handmade, local, unique gifts all offered at one place, allowing shoppers to connect with makers and learn the stories behind the gifts.

Back for its seventh year, Festival of Trees features a silent auction of decorated trees and wreaths. The Floyd Center for the Arts has partnered with Floyd businesses and organizations to celebrate the holiday season and also encourage shoppers to visit local outlets for gifts, decorations, and food for the season.

The Floyd Center for the Arts is requiring all CDC guidelines for social distancing and requiring masks for indoor events. For more information, call or email 540-745-2784 or info@floydartcenter.org