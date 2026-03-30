× Expand TMA Marketing Taubman Museum of Art

In this creative jewlery-making class, students will design and craft their own wire-wrapped rings. Each student will select a stone or bead that speaks to their personal style and learn how to securely wrap it using simple wiring techniques. Whether creating a perfectly fitted ring for themselves or a thoughtful handmade gift for a friend, students will explore ways to make their designs truly unique. By the end of the session, each student will leave with 2 unique, handcrafted rings that reflect their creativity and individuality.