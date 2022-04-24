WISDOM, COMPASSION & POWER
to
Hotel Roanoke 110 Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke, Virginia
Dharmapala Kadampa Buddhist Center
FLYER Tara Empowerment 2022
Join us for a unique opportunity to train your mind
Everyone welcome!
Buddha Tara is a female Buddha who embodies the enlightened aspect of powerful wisdom and compassion.
In these difficult and dangerous times, she is the perfect friend and helper.
With this traditional Buddhist ritual practice, we connect to our own potential for developing and nurturing our own power and our own confidence to be of great benefit to ourselves and others in this troubled world.
Resident Teacher Barbara Stein will be granting the blessings of Buddha Mother Tara. She will give explanation, guided instructions, commentary to her prayer practice, which anyone can use in their daily meditation, regardless of their spiritual background or experience.
HOTEL ROANOKE
110 SHENANDOAH AVE SW
ROANOKE VIRGINIA 24016
BLESSING EMPOWERMENT
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
LUNCH BREAK
(BOXED LUNCHES AVAILABLE)
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
COMMENTARY & TEACHING
2:30 - 3:45 PM