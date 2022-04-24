WISDOM, COMPASSION & POWER

× Expand Dharmapala Kadampa Buddhist Center FLYER Tara Empowerment 2022 Join us for a unique opportunity to train your mind

Everyone welcome!

Buddha Tara is a female Buddha who embodies the enlightened aspect of powerful wisdom and compassion.

In these difficult and dangerous times, she is the perfect friend and helper.

With this traditional Buddhist ritual practice, we connect to our own potential for developing and nurturing our own power and our own confidence to be of great benefit to ourselves and others in this troubled world.

Resident Teacher Barbara Stein will be granting the blessings of Buddha Mother Tara. She will give explanation, guided instructions, commentary to her prayer practice, which anyone can use in their daily meditation, regardless of their spiritual background or experience.

HOTEL ROANOKE

110 SHENANDOAH AVE SW

ROANOKE VIRGINIA 24016

BLESSING EMPOWERMENT

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

LUNCH BREAK

(BOXED LUNCHES AVAILABLE)

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

COMMENTARY & TEACHING

2:30 - 3:45 PM