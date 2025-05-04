Wisteria over Lily Pond - Monet Inspried

× Expand Let’s Party Creatively; flyer created using Canva Wisteria over the Lily Pond - Monet Inspired

Welcome to the Monet-inspired Wysteria Paint Party at Bubba's 33! Join us on Sun May 4 2025 at 4:00 PM for a night of creativity and fun.

Ticket price includes all supplies & canvasses. We provide premium brushes, premium paints, aprons, and gloves.

Bubba's 33 offers a wide variety of American Food. From hand-stretched pizza dough, and made-to-order chicken tenders and onion rings, to scratch-made dressings and sauces, our food is made fresh every day. There's something on the menu to please everyone. Parking is free.

About Let's Party Creatively: Let's Party Creatively is a local, female-owned business offering paint, plant, DIY, Team Building, and Fundraising. In business since 2017, we have consistently won awards for Best Ladies' Night Out and most recently "Most Innovative Local Business." We are passionate about helping people create. We design projects where no special talent or skill is required.

We offer a wide range of projects from paints, succulents, acrylic pours, alcohol inks, wreaths, candles, faux stained glass, and so much more. The sky is the limit on what you can create with us! Look no further, ask us how we can help you!

Tickets on Eventbrite or IG @CreateRoanoke or Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/CreateRoanoke/events