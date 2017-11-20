The 2017 Within Reach program will shed light on the depth and breadth of health care career options and what it takes to get there. The event will take place Monday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine located at 2 Riverside Circle in Roanoke with an information fair immediately following.

The medical school is teaming up with Jefferson College of Health Sciences, Virginia Western Community College, and Virginia Tech’s Translational Biology, Medicine, and Health program to help area students (high school and college) understand what health care educational offerings are available in the Roanoke and New River Valleys—and to realize that a health care career is within their reach.

Representatives from each of the schools will discuss a range of health care careers and offer tips on preparing for these training programs.

The event is free.

For more information about Within Reach, call the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine at 540-526-2565 or email communications@jchs.edu