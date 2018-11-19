Within Reach

× Expand VTCSOM Medical school is one of dozens of training programs in the Roanoke Valley for careers in health care.

The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine is teaming up with Jefferson College of Health Sciences Virginia Western Community College, and Virginia Tech’s Translational Biology, Medicine, and Health program to help area students understand what health care educational offerings are available in the Roanoke and New River Valleys—and to realize that a health care career is within their reach.