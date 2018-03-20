Wizard of Oz

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The greatest family musical of all time, THE WIZARD OF OZ, is touching down in Roanoke on March 20th! This magical production is a celebration of the 1939 MGM movie, and will be presented with breathtaking special effects that will sweep audiences away from the moment the tornado twists its way into Kansas. Featuring the classic songs, as composed by Harold Arlen, “Over the Rainbow,” “Ding Dong the Witch is Dead” and “If I Only Had A Brain,” along with the other beloved characters, THE WIZARD OF OZ will have the entire family captivated as they travel down the yellow brick road for an unforgettable day at the theater. For more information visit: www.wizardofoztour.com

Info
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
540-853-2241
