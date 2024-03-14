× Expand Sweet Rain Healing and Virginia Tech Roanoke Center Women Who Advocate: Mindful Strategies for Avoiding Burnout - 1 Speaker walking in water with sage bundle. Logos of Sweet Rain Healing, Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, and Virginia Tech Women's Center. All other information is in post.

If you are an advocate striving for diversity and inclusion in your workplace or community, you may sometimes feel drained, overwhelmed, or disheartened. Many tireless supporters find themselves on the brink of burnout. That is why the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center is hosting an inspiring workshop to help replenish your mind, body, and spirit for the challenges ahead. “Women Who Advocate: Mindful Strategies for Avoiding Burnout” will be by Virginia Tech alum Dawnbee Kim-Fair, owner of Sweet Rain Healing. This session will equip you with practical, effective, and sustainable strategies to prevent and combat advocate burnout. Special focus will be on assessing the needs of the heart, body and mind; mediations, breathwork, and yogic techniques; “Self-Care” without overspending; noticing the signs of burnout; fostering supportive environments; and more. This will be a bring your own lunch event, and light refreshments will be provided. Also, a small portion of the event will involve need for the use of a yoga mat. Please bring your own, there are a limited amount that we can lend for the event. Please pre-register at https://bit.ly/WWA2024

If you are an individual with a disability and desire an accommodation, please contact Erin Doherty at 540-767-6100 or dohertye@vt.edu during regular business hours at least 10 business days prior to the event.