Virginia Tech Outreach & International Affairs Women Impact Virginia Summit is occurring October 4, 2023 at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center. This year's theme is Amplifying Voices. Her Story. Our Story.

The Women Impact Virginia Summit will feature a range of women speakers sharing stories of personal success and struggle along with tips and tools for building confidence and influence at work. Attendees should expect to learn about ways leadership impacts the larger collective, effective communication strategies, how to better address work/life balance, the changing landscape, and transferable skills that can help in any challenge.