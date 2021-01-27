× Expand n/a Virginia Tech is hosting a free professional development series in 2021 called Women Impact Virginia.

Join us for this FREE professional development series from Virginia Tech! The Women Impact Virginia Series will aim to advance women leaders in Virginia. Each session will promote connections, engagement and empowerment of women who feel a desire to impact their community, region, state, nation and world.

Our first session on January 27 will focus on healthcare. Whether you’re currently working in this sector, want to gain knowledge to shift careers, or are interested in hearing about the work taking place across Virginia, this series is for you.

Each session is free to women across the Commonwealth and will include keynote speakers, networking and a panel discussion diving deep into industry best practices and tools for success.

Registration & information: https://bit.ly/womenimpactva

Contact: Women Impact Virginia Support Team, impact@vt.edu