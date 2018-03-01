Women's Forum 2018 Documentary: Obit. with filmmaker, Vanessa Gould

ANESSA GOULD is a filmmaker, editor and camera operator working in Brooklyn, NY. Gould recently completed Obit., a feature-length documentary about The New York Times obituaries and their writer-reporters. Obit. world-premiered at Tribeca Film Festival and was released by Kino Lorber in 2017. Gould introduces viewers to veteran journalists whose daily job is to absorb the lives of people who died, make an editorial case for their impact and newsworthiness, and do them justice in print - all in the seven hours before deadline. "It's not about tragedy, it's about the way the desk reports on the every man or the person below the radar, and the lives that were lived to the fullest" Gould stated.

In 2012-2013, she produced and shot for Showtime's Emmy®-winning Years of Living Dangerously, a documentary series about climate change executive produced by James Cameron, Jerry Weintraub, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Gould's previous film Between the Folds premiered on PBS in 2010 and received a Peabody Award. Between the Folds has been translated into more than ten languages and broadcast in dozens of countries and screened at more than forty-five international film festivals.

Gould was a featured presenter at the EG 2010 Conference, an intimate annual gathering and a touchstone for leading innovators in fields ranging from music, art and design to inventors and scientists. She also serves on the jury for the News & Documentary Emmy® Awards, as well as on several festival juries. Gould studied piano at the New England Conservatory; as well as art history, architecture and physics at Columbia University. She paints occasionally, and collects folk and traditional music from around the world.

