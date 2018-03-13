Women's Forum 2018 Keynote: Simone de Beauvoir and the Ambiguities of Feminism: Dr. Laura Hengehold

Dr. Laura Hengehold's research explores the relationship between language, imagination and the lived experience of embodiment. Her inquiry draws from three related discourses:

· Twentieth century French philosophy, particularly existentialism and the post structuralism of Michel Foucault and Gilles Deleuze

· Feminist philosophy and theories of sexuality

· The ongoing dialogue between African and European political thinkers She is especially interested the way political conflict and the organization of knowledge frame women's experience of their own bodies as active forces or passive obstacles to joy.

Laura Hengehold is most recently author of Simone de Beauvoir's Philosophy of Individuation: The Problem of The Second Sex (Edinburgh University Press) and co-editor, with Nancy Bauer, of The Blackwell Companion to Simone de Beauvoir (Wiley/Blackwell). Both books will be available for purchase and autograph.

Her current projects are Anonymity and Recognition: Simone de Beauvoir and Feminist Politics and a translation of Seloua Luste Boulbina's Kafka's Monkey and Other Phantoms of Africa, both forthcoming from Indiana University Press.

This event is being co-sponsored by, the Jordan Endowment and the departments of Religion and Philosophy and Community Programs.