Women's Forum 2019: Reclaiming the Narrative of the American Civil War

The American Civil War era is perhaps the most contentious and most written about period in United States history. The evolution of the narrative has shifted considerably over time and with each generation. It has been generally been regarded as a military conflict born over the appropriate balance between state and federal powers that pitted 'brother against brother" to a conflict to end slavery. But it was much more and those narratives leave significant gaps. The predominate narratives are shaped by a series of deliberate forces that have left misunderstanding about its cause, course and legacies. Ms. Coleman sheds light on these issues and how the American Civil War Museum restores wholeness to this complex story by exploring the war from multiple perspectives.

This event is being sponsored by The Center for Teaching and the Rule of Law and Roanoke College Community Programs.

This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required.