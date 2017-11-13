Women's Luncheon | Taubman Museum

Celebrate women, art and education in our community at the 13th annual Women's Luncheon.

Held at the Taubman Museum of Art, guests will enjoy the galleries during an opening reception, then a seated meal where two women in our community will be honored for their monumental contributions to the arts. A keynote presentation from an exhibiting artist in our galleries will round out this special afternoon.

Honorary Chair:

Mrs. Nancy Howell Agee, Carilion Clinic

Ann Fralin Honoree:

Mrs. Cynthia Fralin

Sheila S. Strauss Art Venture Honoree:

Dr. Sharon Ramey, Virginia Tech Research Institute

Luncheon Keynote Speaker:

Angela Ellsworth

Exhibiting artist Angela Ellsworth will speak about her sculptures on view in the Museum’s exhibition Tangled: Fiber Art Now!

In homage to the nine sister-wives of her great grandfather Lorenzo Snow, a former prophet and president of the Mormon church, Angela’s “bonnet” project recognizes and celebrates women of the community in which she was raised.

Angela’s inventive and intricate bonnets crafted from corsage pins are beautiful at first sight, but strikingly dangerous upon closer inspection. Perhaps most breathtaking are the bonnet interiors - a threatening array of gleaming steel pinpoints - as terrifying as their exterior is alluring.

A powerful story of heritage, community, and family, guests are sure to take home a meaningful message and sense of empowerment.