Women's Luncheon

Held annually at the Taubman Museum of Art, guests will enjoy the galleries during an opening reception, then a seated meal where two women in our community will be honored for their monumental contributions to the arts. A keynote presentation POP PACKAGING: The Art of Attraction will round out this special afternoon.

POP PACKAGING: The Art of Attraction

Packaging beauty products to appeal to consumers is an art in itself. We have all chosen a product based simply on its package – the shape, color, feel, or a connection to the label and design. For many, packaging is the reason we take a product on a first “date,” give it a try, seek to learn more, and often become loyal to the brand for life. Pop art and packaging are a perfect pairing: the bold colors, eye popping graphics, and modern aesthetic have proven consumer appeal and are increasingly integrated into the retail market.

Join us for an interesting exploration into the world of art and commercialism with keynote speaker Mitchell Kaneff, Chairman/CEO of Arkay Packaging.

Kaneff, a third generation CEO, father of twin boys, author, musician, and art aficionado, draws on his varied interests and experiences to inform his business decisions, and is a trailblazer in his field. A graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology, Mitchell began working at Arkay when he was a teenager, enabling him to expand and develop an expertise in print and management techniques, while refining his entrepreneurial skills – an ability which has contributed powerfully to Arkay’s growing success. Arkay, a market leader in providing prestige global cosmetic and pharmaceutical companies with innovative packaging solutions, has operated a manufacturing facility in Roanoke for 23 years, with additional locations in New York.

The grandson of the talented and prolific artist, Annette Nancarrow, Kaneff has a profound understanding of art and enjoys being a collector. In 2014 he sponsored an exhibit of his grandmother’s work at the Taubman Museum – Between Two Worlds: Annette Nancarrow in Mexico and America – an event Kaneff looks back on with pride and appreciation.