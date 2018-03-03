The Roanoke Valley Church invites you to Women of Wonder: An Inspirational Brunch. This event is $10 per person.

Things to look forward to:

*Delicious brunch

*Give-aways

*Real life sharing of local "Wonder women"

*Fun entertainment

*Meaningful connection with woman of all walks of life

*A dynamic lesson by Tosha Archer to guide your journey towards

peace, value, and significance. (See more on Tosha below)

To register for the event and learn more about our guest speaker and the Roanoke Valley Church, please visit roanokevalleychurch.org

Tosha Archer serves as the Women’s Ministry Leader for the Potomac Valley Church in Woodbridge, VA. She has served with her husband in the ministry for over 20 years in Atlanta, Macon, Athens, Philadelphia, the Bahamas and now in Virginia. Tosha is known for her passionate love for God, for helping women grow and her love of music. Tosha has served many families in the US & the Caribbean with “I Choose Us” and “Good Enough Parenting”, which are Schema Therapy based Marriage and Parenting programs. Tosha holds a degree in Psychology from Emory University. She has been married for 18 years to her husband Will and they have two adventurous children, 15-year-old Mekhi and 9-year-old Journey