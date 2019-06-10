Women Working with Clay Symposium

This symposium is about women who work with clay to create pottery, art vessels, and sculpture and whatever point of view may come with that distinction. There is an emphasis on the creative process from every level – from inspiration and ideas to the actual making and finishing, while at the same time examining the particular aspects and points of view that may be unique to women working in clay. We explore the connections of the long history of women in cultures all over the world as vessel makers, artists, and artisans. The sense of community and mentorship in the world of clay object makers in some ways reflect that history. The content of the symposium includes lectures, small group discussions, as well as various demonstrations and slideshows. Demonstrations include making figurative sculpture, making pottery on the wheel, altering thrown pots, hand building sculptural vessels, as well as some decorative, glaze and finishing techniques. Attendees interact closely with the presenters and lecturers through the demonstrations, small group discussions, and social events and share images of their own work in order to promote a sense of sharing and communication.