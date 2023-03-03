Wonders of Glass: From the Collection of Susan S. and David R. Goode

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art

For more than four thousand years, glass has been a medium for human creativity. Its long arc of innovation has largely evolved in industrial settings where working with molten glass was entrusted to highly trained factory artisans. Only in the last century have artists won access to the facilities and expertise that allows working with hot glass. After the Second World War, a pioneering generation of artists in the United States and Europe demonstrated successfully that glass could be harnessed for artistic expression in a singular studio setting. Academically trained, enthusiastically collaborative, and fearlessly creative, these pioneers propelled the fledgling Studio Glass Movement into the international and diverse community that it is today.