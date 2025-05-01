× Expand Let’s Party Creatively; flyer created using Canva Add a subheading - 1 Wooden Bead & Cork Garland - Upcycled

Wooden Bead and Cork Garland - upcycled!

Join us at Stave & Cork on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 6:00 PM for a fun and creative event! We'll be making beautiful garlands using wooden beads and corks that have been upcycled. It's a great way to repurpose materials and create something unique for your home decor.

No experience is necessary, just bring your creativity and we'll provide all the materials and guidance you need. This event is perfect for crafters of all levels, so grab a friend and join us for a fun evening of crafting and chatting.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn a new skill and create something beautiful. See you there!

Please arrive st 5:30 p.m. to reserve your seat and to order any food or beverages. The event will begin promptly at 6:00 p.m. No outside food or drinks allowed. Parking is green on-street or in the lot beside the building.

Tickets at Eventbrite IG @CreateRoanoke or Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/CreateRoanoke/events