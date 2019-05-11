Woods Creek Trail Run 4 the Kids

Beginning and ending at Jordan's Point in Lexington Virginia, this race follows the Woods Creek Trail until the bridge past Waddell Elementary and back tracks. This race benefits medical expenses of local children.

We plan to have great music, great food, and great beverages at the end of the race. You will start near the Historic Miller House Museum at Jordan's Point run up the hill to VMI's scenic view overlooking practice fields and the campus in the far distance before getting a taste of Washington & Lee campus upon the descent whereupon you will glide by the beautiful and bubbling Woods Creek before crossing into the Lime Kiln Park and turning around retracing your steps upon reaching the wooden bridge at the end of the Wood's Creek Trail. The finish will be a glorious down hill dash! As you wait on results, kick back and enjoy some great music led by Eric Tubbs as you enjoy food and a beverage all for $45.00

***A pizza, drink, t-shirt, and decal are included in entry fees... please send an email to satisfiedNChrist@gmail.com with your two toppings and additional needs of pizza, beer, and/or decals.... please add $7 for additional pizza, $5.00 for additional beer, $20 for additional T-shirt, $10.00 for additional decal and add amount to donation button on registration

Jordan's Point Park Stono Ln, Lexington, VA 24450 (540) 463-3154

https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lexington/WoodsCreekTrailRun4theKids