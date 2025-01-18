Woody Woodworth & The Piners with Dimestore Cowboys and Marie-Claire Evans

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Hailing from Richmond, Virginia, Woody Woodworth & The Piners are part of the newest revival of country music in Virginia. Established in 2016, the Piners are named for the bygone expression to Pine – a deep longing for something or someone. Influenced by Virginia’s deep musical history and Appalachian culture, Woody Woodworth & The Piners fuse storytelling with country, bluegrass, and rock and roll to create a sound that can be described as Appalachian alt-country with a steady shot of southern rock.

The Dimestore Cowboys are a 6-piece Appalachian rock Alt/country band from Johnson City, TN. The band formed in 2012 from a collection of musicians who met playing in different bands in the area. Their unique brand of entertainment fuses powerful Appalachian vocals with hard driving instruments. Rock, folk and traditional country sound with attitude.

Marie-Claire Evans is a singer/songwriter based in Richmond, VA. Originally from Hampton Roads, she comes from a musical background of classical piano and vocal training but found a love for writing and performing indie/folk/rock music. Known for her wide vocal range and smoky lower register, her songs incorporate intimate lyrics and wistful melodies to produce a simultaneously powerful yet easy-listening experience for any audience to enjoy.

Saturday, January 18th, 2025

Doors 7:30pm | Starts 8:00pm

$12 Advance | $15 at the Door