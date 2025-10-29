Words Matter & Untold History

Words Matter underscores the richness and diversity of contemporary Indigenous experiences, highlighting artists who combine text and image.

Indigenous people, regardless of their tribal affiliation, share experiences of cultural oppression, often facilitated through the use of the written word—which was, and continues to be, a powerful weapon used by the federal government and individual authors alike against Indigenous peoples. These works provide a means for chronicling tragedy, and for supplying messages of hope, humor, survival, and prosperity.

Accompanying the Words Matter print exhibition, Untold History highlights Indigenous comic book artists, writers, and illustrators who meld contemporary pop culture with rich heritage and identity within visual storytelling. Creators from tribes across North America create a new space of resistance by adopting and reimagining comics to restore their experiences as told in their own voice.

In presenting this exhibition, the Taubman Museum of Art also acknowledges and amplifies the story of the Monacan Indian Nation, whose past, present, and future are deeply rooted in this region.

The inclusion of contemporary works such as beading, clothing, pottery, and basketry reflects the vitality and resilience of Monacan culture, illustrating both continuity with longstanding traditions and the innovation of artists working today. These works, rich with cultural and personal symbols and motifs, embody a visual language that communicates history, identity, and resilience.

In dialogue with Words Matter and Untold History, these works reinforce the power of text, here expanded to encompass symbols as means of expression. Through these works, the exhibition underscores the enduring presence of the Monacan people and their contributions to the richness of Indigenous art and identity.